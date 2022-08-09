Former WWE star Malakai Black discloses painful reason why he was almost forced to retire after joining AEW

The future was apparently bleak for former WWE star Malakai Black after he became an AEW wrestler, but for an unexpected reason.

After wrestling in a variety of promotions like ICW, PWG, and WWE, the 37-year-old star joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2021. Since then, he has formed a stable known as House of Black, recruiting promising talents like Brody King, Buddy Murphy, and Julia Hart.

While the stable is widely considered to have a unique appeal and a great future, Black's plans for his All Elite run were apparently in jeopardy quite recently. The Dutch Destroyer recently posted a Tiktok of him lifting weights, where he wrote that he had been suffering from a major back injury until recently.

“Till about 3 months ago I was dealing with a back injury I was convinced was going to force me into retirement,” he wrote. “But after a literal year of treatment that went from working to complete failure on several occasions, we all of a sudden hit the correct vertebrae during a dry needling session and everything released. From there we were able to rehab and strengthen.” (H/T: WrestlingObserver)

Thankfully, the former WWE star seems to have fully recovered. What's next for him in terms of rivalries in AEW remains to be seen in the coming weeks.

Quashed rumors of Malakai Black returning to WWE

Ever since Triple H gained control of WWE's creative department, there have been rumors about many former NXT stars returning to their old promotion.

However, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently called the rumors baseless. Furthermore, Tony Khan made it clear that the Dutch Destroyer's contract will keep him with AEW for at least the next five years.

"Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now... Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal... Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they're not magically going to be going anywhere. Those are two people I like, just as examples of people who have worked under the previous administration," said Tony Khan. (H/T: Fightful)

With the upcoming trios tournament, fans will have to stay tuned to see if the House of Black will participate in the scramble for the titles soon.

Do you think Malakai Black's stable should win the inaugural Trios Tournament? Sound off in the comments below!

