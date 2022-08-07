"AEW is now the prison" - Potential rumor killer on Malakai Black and former WWE Superstar returning under Triple H's regime 

Wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp recently denied massive speculation about Malakai Black and a top AEW star returning to WWE.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bourdeaux's shocking returns on SmackDown were the most recent instances of Triple H officially signaling an imminent revamp in the promotion. Earlier this week, Fightful Select learned that The Game is planning to bolster its roster by bringing back names who previously exited the promotion.

Interestingly, many former NXT talents, with a few signed to AEW, have reportedly affirmed that they'd have stayed with the sports entertainment juggernaut had Triple H assumed his current role earlier.

On that note, a wrestling commentary account (Jobber Nation TV) tweeted that Black and Andrade are among the few AEW stars attempting to get out of their contracts so that they can return to the Stamford-based promotion:

"Sources tell me Andrade, Malakai Black, & a few others have been trying to find ways to get out of their contract w/ AEW & reunite with Triple H. Times have changed. AEW is now the prison," Jobber Nation TV tweeted.

In response, SRS of Fightful quashed the speculation by calling it 'fake.'

You can check out the tweet below:

Tony Khan has also ruled out Malakai Black going back to WWE

AEW President Tony Khan recently lashed out at reports claiming several stars will be jumping ship to work under Triple H's regime.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mr. Khan revealed that Malakai Black and Adam Cole had signed five-year contracts, which rules out any chance of their potential WWE returns for the foreseeable future:

"I have five-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that. Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now. I wouldn't expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn't expect him going anywhere anytime soon. Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they're not magically going to be going anywhere," said Khan. (H/T Fightful).

Nevertheless, the wrestling war between the two promotions has escalated significantly in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see whether AEW stars consider making a switch whenever their contracts are up.

