Several former WWE Superstars reportedly believe they would have avoided release if Triple H was promoted sooner

What would the 2022 WWE roster look like today had Triple H been promoted years ago?

This is a question that many fans have been asking over the last few days since the shift in WWE management. Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H will be taking over as both the Head of Creative and Talent Relations.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), multiple NXT talents that have been released over the past few years believe they would still be with the company if The Game was in a more prominent position.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story with a lot of interesting notes coming to Fightful

While another top free agent in the world of professional wrestling has told SRS that with Hunter and Stephanie taking over the positions they are in now, it "greatly increases the possibility of them eventually heading back to the company."

Other free agents expressed to Sapp that they hope their previous relationship with Triple H will allow them to have an eventual conversation about coming back to WWE in the future.

Current AEW talents comment to Fightful about Triple H taking over creative in WWE

Multiple WWE talents who have been released or allowed their contracts to expire in recent years have found themselves in All Elite Wrestling. But would they have made that move if Hunter was in charge?

One current talent with AEW told SRS they have a sense of loyalty to Paul Levesque, and if he had been in charge of handling their WWE future, things could have turned out much differently.

Another AEW star told Fightful that they were not confident that they would be "creatively satisfied" on the WWE main roster. With one of these talents telling Sapp, "I'm glad that I went to AEW, but if I was graduating to a Triple H-led SmackDown or RAW, I probably would have re-signed with WWE before my deal was up."

What do you make of these comments? Do you think that The Game is going to change the current landscape of the WWE roster over the next several months? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

