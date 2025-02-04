Former WWE star Matt Cardona receives offer to join wrestling promotion

Former WWE star Matt Cardona recently received an invitation from a wrestling promotion. The Death Match King has emerged as one of the top independent wrestlers in the industry today, and one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Dustin Rhodes, invited him to his promotion.

The Natural is one of the great mentors in today's pro wrestling industry. He has been wrestling for many decades and is currently a double champion in Tony Khan's other promotion, ROH. In addition to being part of AEW, he runs a wrestling school called the Rhodes Wrestling Academy (RWA).

Recently, Matt Cardona took to X/Twitter and talked about how wrestlers should adhere to the allotted time in the ring. In response, The Natural commented that he doesn't allow students to exceed this time at Rhodes Wrestling Academy and invited the former Intercontinental Champion.

"Come to @RhodesWrestling. I run a 2 1/2 hour show. I don't let them go over," he wrote.

Chris Jericho applauds Matt Cardona's run

The 39-year-old recently returned to AEW and challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. However, after losing to The Learning Tree at the Final Battle pay-per-view, the star did not return to the company.

While speaking on GABBY AF, Chris praised The Deathmatch King for putting his efforts into the ROH run.

“I mean, he’s done such a great job of reinventing himself and turning himself into a star, and he’s so much more of a performer and of an asset now as Matt Cardona than he ever was as Zack Ryder (...) He would be an asset, and I think he’s done a great job since he showed up in AEW, and we’ve done a lot of stuff on Ring of Honor," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion joins All Elite Wrestling by the end of 2025.

