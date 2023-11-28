Former WWE star Matt Cardona sends message after top AEW name quits company

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has sent a message to AEW star QT Marshall, who has decided to bid farewell to the promotion.

Marshall, a pivotal figure behind the scenes since AEW's inception in 2019, played a crucial role in the promotion, initially serving as an associate producer before climbing to the positions of Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination, as well as the manager of talent relations.

Earlier today, AEW star QT Marshall unexpectedly announced his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion, a move that caught fans by surprise.

Following his unexpected departure from AEW, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter.

"Ugh. Another guy trying to leach off my buzz on the indies. Good luck pal," he tweeted.

The cryptic tweet from Cardona leaves the fans curious about whether QT Marshall is on the way to independent wrestling, where Matt Cardona has found success for himself.

Marshall was involved in several memorable feuds in Tony Khan's promotion. He faced off against the likes of Cody Rhodes and Paul Wight. It will be interesting to see what will be his next for him.