Former WWE star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) wants intergender match with former AEW World Champion 

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) revealed that one of her dream opponents to wrestle would be a former AEW World Champion. The star is none other than Kenny Omega.

Moné shocked the wrestling world when she made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The former RAW Women's Champion showed up to confront her former WWE colleague KAIRI.

Mercedes Moné made her in-ring debut for the promotion at the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view. She challenged and defeated KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship.

During a recent Question and Answer session via Twitter, a fan asked Moné who would be her dream opponent in NJPW. The IWGP Women's Champion replied that she would love to work with veterans such as Sanada, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, and Zack Sabre Jr.

"sanada 🤤🤤🤤 @KennyOmegamanX Or @zacksabrejr would be 🔥🔥🔥 #Kanndela," Mercedes Moné tweeted.

Mercedes Moné reveals why she chose to leave WWE and sign with NJPW

In May 2022, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion and her tag team partner Naomi decided to leave the company as they were unhappy with the creative direction.

Since then, Naomi has been away from pro wrestling while Moné is the reigning IWGP Women’s Champion. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, she mentioned that she initially believed the Stamford-based promotion was the ultimate goal. Since she accomplished that, she wanted to continue creating history and thus chose to sign with NJPW.

"The ultimate goal for a lot of professional wrestlers is to make it to WWE. That’s what I thought was the big time. But I did that. I wanted to make new history, and the place to do it is here in Japan. Japan has the highest standards for women’s wrestling, and I want to set the standard in New Japan," said Banks. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The IWGP Women's Champion last defended her title at the Sakura Genesis event in a three-way match against AZM and Hazuki.

Would you be interested in seeing Mercedes Moné compete in an intergender match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

