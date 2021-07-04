Former WWE star Mickie James names her best current women's wrestler

Mickie James is one of the most highly respected female workers in the industry, and has been so for a long time. Following her release from WWE, James is set to make her in-ring return for the first time since Royal Rumble at NWA 73.

Mickie James, yet to have a confirmed opponent, made an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip podcast. James spoke on a number of topics. She was quizzed on a few things, starting off with who she'd like to face at NWA 73. James named 4-5 different names, including Kylie Rae, Kamille, Thunder Rosa, Serena Deeb and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purazzo. This is what she said:

"If we go within NWA, there's Kylie Rae now. There's Kamille, who is aligned with my husband and they are champions. As a businesswoman, I like Kamille. She comes over to the house and we're all friends." Mickie James continued, "I'd really like to have one of those matches with like Thunder Rosa or Serena [Deeb] and put on a hell of a match."

Mickie James was full of praise for former NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb, calling her the best women's wrestler in the world. James spoke about her personal history with Serena and how she grew as a wrestler over the years.

I know I’ve wrestled Serena, but everyone knows that Serena is my go-to because I think she’s the greatest women’s wrestler out there right now and I’ve always felt that way. I’ve always had a kindred spirit with Serena because I remember her when she first moved to OVW. We’re both Virginia girls and I’ve loved her since day one. She’s always had so much passion and raw talent and it clicked right away. I just watched her grow from debuting on television to getting her head shaved and even [in WWE], she never got a chance because I felt then, she was better than most of the girls. Probably better than me, I don’t know. It wasn’t just about in-ring. It was the details and the character. She could just wrestle and I appreciated that so much.

James spoke at length about Serena Deeb's initial struggles before taking her opportunity and impressing everyone around her. James alluded to Serena's ability to elevate everyone around her.

It’s cool to watch her journey because I think she’s been through it too. After the first run, it seems like a struggle and she never got a chance to showcase her wrestling ability on television. Then to come back for the [Mae Young Classic] and be a trainer. She’s 30 and all the girls she’s training are her age or older. There’s so much to do with her. She’s so sweet and until you see her live, she doesn’t feel dangerous when you talk to her. We say ‘too nice for wrestling.’ I’m so happy she’s getting a chance to really showcase why she was put in positions to help level everyone up because she was already there the whole time.

Mickie James' return to singles action

Mickie James has not wrestled since Royal Rumble earlier this year. Her last one on one match was even earlier, back in September, wrestling Zelina Vega which she lost in under 5 minutes.

Long celebrated as one of the most respectable workhorses in the women's division, Mickie James will make her return at NWA 73. If we get a match between James and any of the wrestlers she spoke about, we should be in for a treat.

