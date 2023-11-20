Former WWE star mocks MJF after he breaks down in tears post-Full Gear 2023

A certain former WWE Superstar has just reacted following MJF's emotional interview during the media scrum at Full Gear. He mocked the champion and had a few words for him. The star in question is Miro.

It was a rollercoaster of a night for the AEW World Champion. Aside from defending two titles in one night, there were a lot of happenings in between. From his best friend making an appearance to having his leg taken out by The Gunns, and in the end, making it back in time from the hospital to defend his title one leg.

During the media scrum, MJF let himself be vulnerable for a second and was in tears during the interview. Miro reacted to this on Twitter, as he mocked Friedman. He claimed that only crying was for babies, possibly alluding to this not being a good look for the champion.

"Crying is for babies."

In the end, this was simply a moment where MJF let everything out. Should he see the former WWE Superstar's reaction to the moment, he could confront him, considering his personality.

Miro may have shared sentiments with a WWE Superstar following his wife's confession

Miro has supposedly "forsaken" his wife CJ Perry, but he has continued to meddle in her affairs. All her previous potential clients have felt the wrath of the former TNT Champion, except one man, Andrade El Idolo. The former NXT Champion would end up being Perry's first client.

Andrade was different from the other stars who have tried getting Perry's services, as he was a legitimate star and someone whom Miro acknowledged would not be an easy target.

Although not directly stated, Perry may have taken on a client not just to get back at her husband, but also to get back at a certain WWE Superstar.

Andrade is currently married to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. Replying to a fan on social media, CJ Perry cheekily admitted that she may have taken on the luchador as a client to get back at The Queen for taking her spot as Asuka's tag team partner in the past.

This was a funny twist, as many immediately assumed that both Miro and Charlotte Flair would not be happy with this partnership. It will be interesting to see if this gets addressed somewhere down the road.

