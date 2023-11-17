CJ Perry (fka Lana) admits she aligned herself with Andrade to get back at Charlotte Flair

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has found himself a new manager in the form of former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana).

On the latest edition of Collision, Perry accompanied Andrade in his match against Daniel Garcia. The former WWE United States Champion successfully defeated Garcia via submission to secure the victory.

Following the match, fans saw CJ Perry's role as Andrade's new manager, confirming the signing of a contract between the two. Taking to Instagram, Perry shared a backstage picture with Andrade El Idolo, signaling the beginning of their partnership in AEW.

However, a fan's comment on social media caught CJ Perry's attention, suggesting that her alliance with Andrade might be a form of revenge on Charlotte Flair for taking Lana's spot as Asuka's tag team partner in WWE.

Perry's response was humorous, as she laughed off the suggestion.

Check out the fan interaction below:

CJ Perry's recent fan intereaction on Instagram

The unexpected managerial collaboration between CJ Perry and Andrade El Idolo has certainly piqued the interest of fans. Miro was shown watching them, smiling and shaking his head backstage on Collision.

It will be interesting to see if this leads to a showdown between Miro and Andrade El Idolo in the future.

Lana made an interesting comment on AEW star Andrade El Idolo

Following the conclusion of Collision, where CJ Perry teased her potential new client, Andrade, she made an interesting comment about her new client.

Taking it to Instagram, Perry shared an interesting message regarding her new client Andrade's physique.

"MY NEW CLIENT @ANDRADEALMAS IS JACKED AF !!!! @AEW," wrote Perry.

The story was also reposted by Andrade before officially signing his contract with Perry. It will be interesting to see if Perry adds more stars to her list.

