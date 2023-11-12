CJ Perry (fka Lana) has finally found her first major client in AEW. On the latest episode of Collision, she accompanied Andrade El Idolo for the latter's match against Daniel Garcia. She has now posted a simple message complimenting her ally.

It has been over a month since the former WWE Superstar debuted in AEW. She originally wished to manage her real-life husband Miro (fka Rusev), but the latter rejected her request. The Redeemer seemingly wanted to walk his own path after he had "forsaken" his wife. This pushed Perry to search for a new star to manage.

On her Instagram Stories, CJ Perry reshared fans' posts about Andrade's one-on-one contest against Garcia. She responded to one of them, complimenting her client's physique.

"MY NEW CLIENT @ANDRADEALMAS IS JACKED AF !!!! @AEW," wrote Perry.

Miro was seen intently watching the match from backstage. The former TNT Champion had a smile on his face, raising questions about the next chapter in the compelling program.

Miro has attacked many of CJ Perry's potential clients

CJ Perry has been scouting Andrade El Idolo for some time now, but others have also tried attaining her services in the past.

Action Andretti once approached Perry in hopes of scaling new heights in the company with her. That same night, Andretti was found in Miro's clutches as The Redeemer immediately went after him following the interaction with his wife.

Ryan Nemeth also visited Perry's locker room in hopes of having a business discussion with her. However, waiting for him by the door was Miro, who launched a vicious assault on him.

Andrade might be Miro's next target, but he won't be an easy man for the former TNT Champion to take out.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Andrade after he combined forces with Perry.

