Miro (fka Rusev) destroys AEW star who reached out to CJ Perry for possible alliance

AEW star Miro (fka Rusev) has sounded out an ominous warning for any man that will dare take up the managerial services of his wife CJ Perry (fka Lana) on Collision.

Earlier on in the show, during a backstage interview, Perry said that she was willing to manage any wrestler who wanted to win gold and become successful. Action Andretti showed up and appeared to take up the offer.

Now, Miro gave a fitting reply to his wife and also to any potential client of hers, and he did it at the expense of Action Andretti.

Appearing in a backstage interview, Miro said:

“The last few weeks have been destiny with my wife being around. But I know what’s gonna happen now that she is here because evil doesn’t tempt you in the dark, it seduces you under the bright lights. So now she will be surrounded by all the things she loves. The pursuit of gold will make her more vicious, more angry, day after day, week after week until there is nothing left of her. And that is what is going to happen unless I kill it over every turn. So let this be a warning. I am willing to destroy every man to protect that one woman. This is the promise of The Redeemer.” (0.00-0.54)

With Miro taking out Andretti in the process, it will be interesting to see which wrestler will come forward to avail the managerial services of Perry.

