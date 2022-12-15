Who is AEW's newest signing Action Andretti?

Action Andretti shocked the pro wrestling world with his win over Chris Jericho this week. The 24-year-old defeated The Ocho in his AEW Dynamite debut match on the Winter Is Coming TV special.

For those wondering, Action Andretti trained at the MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center before going pro in 2019. He also happens to be the reigning MCW Heavyweight Champion in his first title reign with the Baltimore-based promotion.

The high-flyer has competed in promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). Before making his TV debut this week, Andretti worked on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings.

Tony Khan confirmed action Andretti’s signing in the wake of his shocking win over Jericho at Winter Is Coming 2022. The AEW President took to Twitter to break the news that the rookie is All Elite!

Action Andretti shocks the world with his big win over Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is a veteran in every sense of the word. The 52-year-old has traveled around the world, making a name for himself in promotions such as WCW, ECW, WWE, and NJPW. He also has an impressive title catalog, and tonight, he put over a newcomer.

Chris Jericho squared off against Action Andretti on the December 14, 2022, edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The former Ring of Honor World Champion decided to toy with the rookie in the match's early goings.

On the other hand, Andretti knew he was up against one of the best wrestlers in the world and showed incredible momentum. The young wrestler had the crowd at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on their feet with his high-flying moves.

The MCW Heavyweight Champion kicked out of Jericho’s Codebreaker to the surprise of everyone, including The Sports Entertainer himself. Andretti regained momentum in the match's closing moments, picking up a shocking win over The Ocho.

Jericho was livid at the loss and destroyed everything backstage after the match. It remains to be seen if AEW's newest signing will retain the same momentum in the future.

