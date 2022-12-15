Tony Khan announces massive AEW signing of a 24-year-old up-and-coming star

Tony Khan announced that he had signed Chris Jericho's opponent after his excellent showing on AEW Dynamite.

Action Andretti shocked Chris Jericho and the fans in attendance as he scored a pinfall on the former WWE Champion. Throughout the contest, he had the backing of the fans, who showered him with "Let's go Jobber" chants. He even kicked out of the Codebreaker for an eruption of cheers.

The Wizard was shown to be visibly angry after the contest in a backstage segment. He yelled at nearby cameramen before storming off into his locker room.

Y2J was looking to bounce back from his Final Battle loss. At the Ring of Honor event, Jericho tapped out to lose the ROH title to Claudio Castagnoli.

Andretti, who was making his All Elite Wrestling debut and had lost all his other outings on AEW Dark, was announced as Tony Khan's new signee shortly after the match.

TK posted the announcement via Twitter with an All-Elite graphic.

"Congratulations! It's official! Action Andretti is ALL ELITE!" Tony Khan wrote.

Andretti has previously worked with the company during AEW Dark Tapings. His first spate of appearances came in January and then later this year in October.

