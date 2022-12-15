Create

Tony Khan announces massive AEW signing of a 24-year-old up-and-coming star

By Max Everett
Modified Dec 15, 2022 09:11 AM IST
All Elite Wrestling President and CEO, Tony Khan

Tony Khan announced that he had signed Chris Jericho's opponent after his excellent showing on AEW Dynamite.

Action Andretti shocked Chris Jericho and the fans in attendance as he scored a pinfall on the former WWE Champion. Throughout the contest, he had the backing of the fans, who showered him with "Let's go Jobber" chants. He even kicked out of the Codebreaker for an eruption of cheers.

Disbelief all around as @ActionAndretti just kicked out?!Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/dUyTS9qSau

The Wizard was shown to be visibly angry after the contest in a backstage segment. He yelled at nearby cameramen before storming off into his locker room.

Y2J was looking to bounce back from his Final Battle loss. At the Ring of Honor event, Jericho tapped out to lose the ROH title to Claudio Castagnoli.

Andretti, who was making his All Elite Wrestling debut and had lost all his other outings on AEW Dark, was announced as Tony Khan's new signee shortly after the match.

TK posted the announcement via Twitter with an All-Elite graphic.

"Congratulations! It's official! Action Andretti is ALL ELITE!" Tony Khan wrote.
Congratulations! It's official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! https://t.co/b22U3v1da9

Andretti has previously worked with the company during AEW Dark Tapings. His first spate of appearances came in January and then later this year in October.

What do you make of Tony Khan's latest signing? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Neda Ali
