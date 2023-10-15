"I'm just one phone call away" - 25-year-old AEW star approaches CJ Perry (fka Lana) about possible alliance

AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) issued a statement to the entire locker room with a strong message.

Ever since she made her way to AEW, it has been her sole mission to manage successful stars, and that resolve got even stronger after her husband, Miro, abandoned her.

During a backstage interview on Collision, Perry discussed her future plans. She also revealed how people can find her if they want to.

“I would ask them, have you ever sat on the side and felt like someone else was getting all the spotlight? Have you studied their every single move and known that that should be your spot and just got angry inside? If you feel that way, I know exactly how you feel. I am here to help people. I wanna help guide people. And I came to AEW to take gold, to make champions and to make stars. So if you are in that locker room and you need guidance, that's you, you wanna become champion? Then come find the woman that makes made men,” Perry said. (0.11- 0.48)

Right after her interview, Action Andretti showed up and said that he would love to be managed by CJ Perry.

“I couldn’t help but hear what you were saying. I've got to say I feel like I could really benefit to having somebody like you guide and manage me. So I just wanted to let you know, I am just one phone call away. And if you dont know? Now you know. I am Action Andretti.” (0.51- 1.10)

It remains to be seen how Miro will take to this news.

What do you think of CJ Perry’s comments? Let us know in the comments below.