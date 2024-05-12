Former WWE star offers Mark Henry $500 to deliver his message to The Undertaker

A former Intercontinental Champion has asked WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry to convey his message to The Undertaker. He also offered Henry money to fulfill his request.

The name in question is Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). Besides his wrestling skills, he is known for sharing his opinions on social media and reacting to his fellow pro wrestler's posts. The Indy God recently responded to a major update on Twitter about WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and The Undertaker.

It was recently announced that The Deadman would appear on the Busted Open podcast on Monday for an interview. For those unaware, Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray are co-hosts of the popular show. Matt Cardona noticed the announcement and reacted to it by jokingly offering Henry $500 for asking a hilarious question to 'Taker. Here is what Cardona wrote in his post:

"I’ll pay @TheMarkHenry $500 if he asks him “What Up Dead?”

The Undertaker has a suggestion for Triple H

The Undertaker has been among the most recognizable WWE Superstars for decades. Hence, his creative suggestions hold immense value.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, 'Taker recently asked WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to introduce the Intercontinental and United States Titles for the women's division.

"The women's division is really getting good. You got Jade [Cargill], you got Rhea [Ripley], you got Charlotte [Flair], you've got Bayley, [and] you've got Naomi. It's deep. The division [is] deep. I would like to see a Women's Intercontinental Champion, and possibly, because there are two brands, a Women's US Champion. I don't think you need more than that. You don't need a TV Champion."

In the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two, The Deadman made a surprise appearance and Chokeslammed The Rock. It will be interesting to see if he will return to WWE TV in the future.

