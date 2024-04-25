The Undertaker makes a plea to Triple H for WWE's new era

The Undertaker shared his recent idea about WWE's new era under Triple H and hoped that it could turn into reality.

On a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Phenom praised the depth of the WWE women's division. The injuries to Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair were a huge blow, but stars such as Bayley, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill have kept the division in good shape. However, the lack of midcard titles in the women's division has long been a subject of debate.

The Deadman also thought that it might be better to have midcard titles in both RAW and SmackDown. He proposed to introduce the Women's Intercontinental and Women's United States Championships.

"The women's division is really getting good. You got Jade; you got Rhea; you got Charlotte; you've got Bayley; you've got Naomi. It's deep. The division [is] deep. I would like to see a Women's Intercontinental Champion, and possibly, because there's two brands, a Women's US Champion. I don't think you need more than that. You don't need a TV champion," The Undertaker said.

The current state of the WWE women's division is indeed deep. Rhea Ripley's injury was unfortunate, but it allowed Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax to shine. Morgan will likely be the benefactor after teasing an alliance with Dominik Mysterio.

On the other hand, the SmackDown side has even more depth with Damage Control still intact. Bayley is the WWE Women's Champion, while Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair could look to form a tag team. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton are in the main event scene, while not discounting stars such as Zelina Vega, Mia Yim, and more.

The Undertaker signs a new deal with WWE

The Undertaker is back in the WWE after signing a new Legends deal following his appearance at WrestleMania XL. He backed up Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2, hitting The Rock with a Chokeslam that allowed The American Nightmare to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE championship.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, the deal was finalized before WrestleMania.

The Undertaker's last match happened at WrestleMania 36. It was a Boneyard Match against AJ Styles, where he emerged victorious following an epic encounter.

