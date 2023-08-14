Former WWE star is open to working with AEW only if he doesn't have to fight Tony Khan over creative

Former WWE star Konnan recently revealed that he was willing to be on AEW. He added, however, that it would be on the condition that Tony Khan won't interfere with regard to creative and booking.

Konnan is a WCW legend and has appeared in several promotions throughout his illustrious career. The veteran also made an appearance in AEW in 2020 to assist Santana and Ortiz before returning once again in 2021.

While speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast with fellow WCW legend Disco Inferno, he mentioned how he wanted full creative rights if he were to go to AEW. He added that he wanted to work alongside Sonjay Dutt, who was a member of the creative team.

"The only way [return to AEW] would be if I had creative control, and I could work with Sonjay [Dutt] and Jeremy Borash who I worked with very closely, and I had really good chemistry. And I wouldn't want to be fighting Tony [Khan] all the time with stuff so I'd rather have Sonjay handle that."

The WWE veteran was also asked whether he would re-form LAX and return to manage them, he was open to the idea and named Santana & Ortiz, Diamante, and Homicide as the ones he wanted in the faction.

"I didn't know Santana and Ortiz were talking again I'm glad, 'cause I spoke to the both of them on this issue. So, probably Santana and Ortiz, Diamante, and maybe Homicide," he said. [1:01-1:33]

Former WWE name Konnan should have managed AEW's Santana and Ortiz, per wrestling veteran

Format IMPACT star Hernandez recently revealed that he thought WWE veteran Konnan should have managed Santana and Ortiz the moment they stepped foot into AEW. Konnan previously managed their pair when they were in IMPACT as Latin American Xchange (LAX).

While on the Great North Wrestling podcast, Hernandez mentioned that AEW dropped the ball by not bringing the WWE veteran along with Santana and Ortiz when they came to AEW, as, according to him, it was completely foolproof. He had done it in the past, so there was proof it would work.

"If I was AEW, I would’ve brought Konnan with them. There’s no way, without a shadow of a doubt — it’s foolproof. He did it for me and Homicide, he did it for Ortiz and Santana, he can do it for anyone. It’s virtually foolproof to have him bring Latino stars and him spout his verbiage and elicit crowd responses. Yays or boos, whatever you need him to do and make money. That’s where AEW dropped the ball. Not bringing Konnan with them."

Konnan appeared in WWE as recently as WrestleMania weekend in April this year, when he inducted his good friend, the legendary Rey Mysterio, into the Hall of Fame. It remains to be seen whether he will make an appearance in AEW or WWE soon.

