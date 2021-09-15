"One of the biggest matches in my life" - Former WWE star opens up about match against AEW's Chris Jericho in 2003 (Exclusive)

Former Spirit Squad member Johnny Jeter opened up about being a fan of AEW's Chris Jericho and spoke about getting the chance to wrestle Jericho in OVW in 2003.

Jeter was a guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Unskripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and opened up on various topics, including the match he had with Jericho during his time in OVW.

Speaking of the bout, Jeter called it one of the biggest matches of his career. The former WWE Superstar added that he had always been a fan of Chris Jericho and discussed how nervous he had been going into it. He also had a ton of praise for Le Champion.

"That was one of the biggest matches in my life, wrestling [Chris] Jericho and it was right after his match with Shawn [Michaels] at WrestleMania. I've always been a huge Jericho mark."

"We wrestled and man, working a match with Jericho was incredible and I was super nervous in the sense that we planned 9,000 false finishes so as we're in the back, I'm like okay, we got this, we got that... I'm so terrified of messing something up but Jericho was awesome. He bought us all dinner after that night, and thanked my mom and super cool," said Jeter about Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho finally vanquished MJF at AEW All Out

After a long rivalry, that also involved the Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, we saw Jericho finally get his win over MJF at AEW All Out.

The Salt Of The Earth had Jericho's number every time they faced each other inside the ring. This forced the former AEW Champion to put his in-ring career on the line to get a rematch with MJF.

It looked like Jericho had lost the match when referee Aubrey Edwards missed his foot being on the rope, but the match got restarted. Jericho managed to pick up the win after the restart, forcing MJF to tap out to the Lion Tamer.

