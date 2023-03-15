Former WWE star picks FTR vs. The Briscoes as the match of the year 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE's release of FTR in April 2020 allowed fans to eventually see one of the best-received feuds between them and The Briscoes, culminating in one of Jay's final wrestling matches. During his appearance on UnSKripted, Ricardo Rodriguez nominated the bout for the Match of the Year category in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Double Dog Collar match between FTR and The Briscoes at Final Battle 2022 was one of the most brutal bouts contested in Tony Khan's Ring of Honor. Despite Dax and Cash losing, both teams walked away with more pride than ever before. This, with the storyline behind the contest, makes Rodriguez's decision seem like a no-brainer.

During his appearance on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Ricardo Rodriguez detailed why he nominated FTR's bout against The Briscoes for the Match of the Year category.

"You're gonna get me in trouble, sorry Rosa. I'm gonna have to go with FTR against The Briscoes, that's gonna probably be my pick. From a wrestling standpoint, and also for what it meant, the passion that went into it - that's probably my top one out of those." (13:34 onward)

Check out the full episode below:

Do you agree with Ricardo Rodriguez's pick? Make your pick for Match of the Year in this year's SK Wrestling Awards via this link

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Miguel Perez had a different nomination for match of the year than the former WWE announcer

Rumors have been swirling around that FTR could be on their way back to WWE, despite returning during the AEW Revolution event. The move has put the duo in the spotlight, as many are hoping to see Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler put on some stellar matches if they re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

َ @NewDiors It’s time to admit FTR on the WWE main roster was great It’s time to admit FTR on the WWE main roster was great https://t.co/sCXr4gU7Yy

Rodriguez's fellow guest and content director of Planeta Wrestling, Miguel Pérez, picked WWE's Gunther versus Sheamus as his Match of the Year 2022.

"I love you Thunder Rosa, all your matches [last] year [were] absolutely awesome. For me, the best women's matches all [of last] year. But Gunther versus Sheamus was, for me, the best match of the year." (14:22 onward)

You can find articles by Miguel and his colleagues over at Planeta Wrestling. Meanwhile, you can also stay updated with Ricardo Rodriguez's Pennsylvania-based Wrestling School, Three Legacies Wrestling, via this link.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the article.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes