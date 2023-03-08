Top AEW star opens up on what attracts him to WWE or to re-sign with Tony Khan

The AEW roster could be in for a major shake-up as some stars’ contracts are nearing their end. Most notably, FTR's contracts are coming up, and Dax Harwood has been weighing up the pros and cons of signing with WWE or staying in Tony Khan's promotion.

FTR recently returned during this past weekend's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, as they attacked The Gunn Club before the champions could celebrate their victory. Regardless of their appearance, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler still seem to be weighing their options.

During the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star claimed that the final decision will come down to where they'll be happiest.

“Our choice, right now, is strictly on happiness. The pros of staying in AEW is the great schedule where I can come home and be with my family. The pros of WWE is they are the number one money-making wrestling company in the world. They can offer us a great deal, but I don’t feel we could have the kind of schedule we would like." (H/T: Fightful)

Dax also recently shot down claims that FTR has already extended their contracts with All Elite Wrestling and even noted how long they have left on their current deals.

Dax Harwood brought up independent bookings as another reason for his final choice between AEW and WWE

While Harwood claims that FTR hasn't made a final decision yet, a report recently alleged that Tony Khan still plans to have the duo dethrone The Gunn Club and claim the tag team championships.

Continuing on the same podcast episode, Harwood also noted what freedoms he has now that he wouldn't have over in WWE.

“Unless Tony changes his mind come April, we would be able to do independent bookings, great relationship with New Japan, doing Comic Cons and meeting our fans. In WWE, they’re on a creative high right now and I think they could keep that creative high up." (H/T: Fightful)

Some fans might see their decision as a no-brainer, but Dax Harwood clearly has a lot more to take into consideration. At the end of the day, FTR could be one of the hottest commodities in the industry.

