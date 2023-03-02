3-time WWE Tag Team Champions could reportedly return to win AEW titles 

AEW's war with WWE has already led to many interesting new developments, and a new report alleges that the Jacksonville-based promotion might just be baiting FTR back in with another run with the tag team championships.

FTR's contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in April 2023, leaving their futures in the promotion very uncertain. Dax Harwood has notably been adding fuel to the rumors of a possible WWE return, but a recent report could shut those rumors down.

According to WRKD Wrestling, FTR will still defeat The Gunn Club and end up taking the championship off of them.

"Despite how things may seem, as of right now, FTR are still the team slated to eventually take the #AEW tag team titles off of the Gunn Club," @WRKDWrestling tweeted.

Fans in the comment section weren't very open to the rumor, and many shot it down. However, Dax notably criticized The Gunn Club on his podcast not too long ago, possibly lending credibility to the report, as his comments suggest that there is still room to continue the feud.

Dax Harwood has openly stated that FTR is willing to appear in AEW until their contracts expire

While the tag team has been sitting at home in anticipation of their contract expiring, fans have continued to clamor for FTR to return to All Elite Wrestling, but so far they've not been seen in months.

During an episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star proclaimed that they're still open to appearing before their contracts expire.

"If we come back before April, I would absolutely love that. If Tony is on board with that and that’s what he wants, I would love to. If that’s not what he wants, it’s his company and I will do whatever he says because I trust him and he’s the boss," said Harwood. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, FTR is yet to reappear on AEW television, and with only a month left before their contracts expire, the report of Tony Khan's plan is likely to just entice them to continue their journeys in the promotion.

