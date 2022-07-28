"That's how you do it!" – Former WWE World Champion lavishes praise on rising AEW star after match with Bryan Danielson

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager lavished praise on Daniel Garcia following the young star's win over Bryan Danielson.

The Mask of the Red Death and The American Dragon headlined the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on July 27, 2022, where the two stars gave fans in attendance a brutally technical display of violence.

In the end, Garcia picked up an upset victory over the former WWE Superstar, prompting his Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate Jake Hager to praise the young star.

Check out Jake Hager's tweet below:

"And that is how you do it!! #jas #sportsentertainer @garciawrestling calm under pressure. And Always delivers. @chrisjerichofozzy." said @RealJakeHager.

The win was a huge boost for Garcia. He was coming off a loss against Wheeler Yuta for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Few wrestlers can boast of a win over Danielson, yet Garcia has that feather in his cap. What does the future hold for Garcia? Only time will tell!

Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia now have one win each in AEW

One thing the result of Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia has prompted is when the two will meet again. They now stand at one win apiece in All Elite Wrestling.

The main event of Fight for the Fallen was a rematch of the February 23, 2022 edition of Dynamite, where Danielson won.

Sondre Bjørn #KzyDreamGate2022 @SondreBjorn 5. Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson. Dynamite 23rd of February 2022. I love this style fight me. I also watch dynamite on FITE so I enjoy it a lot. It was the perfect length for a TV match and they will have a longer match later. Garcia is the heir to the title American Dragon. 5. Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson. Dynamite 23rd of February 2022. I love this style fight me. I also watch dynamite on FITE so I enjoy it a lot. It was the perfect length for a TV match and they will have a longer match later. Garcia is the heir to the title American Dragon. https://t.co/eB8wUe7rfx

Now that Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia have beaten each other once, who do you think will win the trilogy match? Let us know in the comments section below!

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far