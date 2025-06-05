Former WWE star reacts to Hangman Page claiming he will never take help from him: "Good, B***h"

Hangman Page recently stated that he will never seek help from a former WWE star. This star has now reacted to his statement.

Ad

After Hangman Adam Page won the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Will Ospreay confronted him to tell him that he must dethrone Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. He even tried to get Swerve Strickland to join forces to keep the Death Riders at bay and help Page win the title. However, Page and Strickland refused to work together.

This week on AEW Fyter Fest, Hangman came to save Ospreay from CRU. He also made a clear statement that he does not need Swerve's help. Page said he would dethrone Mox all by himself. Death Riders and Moxley surrounded the ring, and it looked like things were about to get worse for Page. Ospreay returned to the ring with two chairs to save Page from the Death Riders.

Ad

Trending

Now, Swerve Strickland has reacted to Page's statement that he doesn't need his help.

"Good, b**ch"

Check out his tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jim Cornette believes that Hangman Page would be a worse world champion than Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been the AEW World Champion for almost eight months. While he has dominated the ring thanks to help from the Death Riders, his title reign has come under a lot of criticism for being boring. However, Jim Cornette believes one star would be a worse world champion.

Ad

Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette stated that Hangman Page would be a worse World Champion than Mox. He also noted that he would prefer to have Swerve Strickland as the champion.

"I think that Page may be the only person that [sic] would be worse than Moxley as the champion right now because then it just delays Ospreay. And I don't know if they ever get Swerve back or not where he was, where he ought to have it, but Page is just so bleh. We've seen it, it ain't gonna change, ain't gonna get any better." [8:56 - 9:21]

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Hangman Page will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More