Former WWE star reacts after massive accusation amid AEW absence

A former WWE star delivered a befitting response to a fan who seemingly mocked her appearance during her absence from AEW. The star also made her return to a popular promotion despite being off TV.The former WWE star, Deonna Purrazzo, shut down a fan on social media. The Virtuosa has not competed on AEW TV since her last match on the February 26 episode of Dynamite. During her absence, Deonna has been active on the independent wrestling scene as well as the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor.Deonna Purrazzo recently returned to GCW after her last appearance in 2022. She competed in an intergender match against Jonathan Gresham. A fan on X reacted to the clip of The Virtuosa making her entrance at the GCW Bash at the Park event and seemingly tried to body shame her with the following statement:&quot;See what happen Tony when you let your wrestlers sit at home instead of work, they let themselves go.&quot;Interestingly, Deonna Purrazzo noticed the fan's accusation and replied with more pictures while showing off her physique. Deonna also wrote the following in response to the fan on X:&quot;Totally let myself go🤪.&quot;Former WWE star missed a major match at AEW All In 2025While former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo has been absent from AEW TV for months, fans had been expecting her to return during the women's Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas ever since it was announced. The Virtuosa also expressed her desire to participate in the women's Casino Gauntlet match before the show, as she missed All In 2024.Unfortunately, Deonna Purrazzo was not part of the women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025, despite her wish. She also missed AEW's biggest event for two straight years.For now, fans will have to wait and see when the former TNA Knockouts Champion finally makes her TV return.