Former WWE star refuses to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins due to one reason

A former WWE star has ruled out a potential dream match against power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The talent in question is Brandi Rhodes.

Rhodes had two stints under the global juggernaut's umbrella in the 2010s, but she had only one match, a battle royal at FCW Summer SlamaRama. Her in-ring career took off after leaving WWE in 2016, and she competed in multiple promotions, including AEW, ROH, IMPACT Wrestling, and more.

Brandi Rhodes' last bout was against KiLynn King on the January 26, 2022 edition of Dark: Elevation. A fan recently asked The Nightmare of Dreams if she would be interested in teaming up with her husband, Cody Rhodes, to face the duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Rhodes clearly stated that the clash wouldn't happen as she no longer wrestles. She, however, proposed an interesting challenge for Rollins and Lynch. You can check out the former AEW star's tweet below:

"No because I don't wrestle anymore...Maybe they can all come to my yoga/Pilates studio this fall and just do aggressive looking yoga poses as we all stare each other down and I could stream it live on the app for you all to enjoy. Just a thought," tweeted Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes



Maybe they can all come to my yoga/Pilates studio this fall and just do aggressive looking yoga poses as we all stare each other down and I could stream it live on the app for you all to enjoy.



Just a thought. No because I don't wrestle anymore...Maybe they can all come to my yoga/Pilates studio this fall and just do aggressive looking yoga poses as we all stare each other down and I could stream it live on the app for you all to enjoy.Just a thought. twitter.com/zuzastock/stat…

Former WWE star Brandi Rhodes recently announced her in-ring retirement

While speaking during her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brandi Rhodes confirmed that her in-ring had quietly ended. She stated that it was "really anticlimactic."

The former WWE star also said that she thought her continuing to compete inside the squared circle would not have been the "best for the family."

"You know, not as an active competitor. For sure. [You've retired as a wrestler?] Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did. I just said you know what? Okay, well, we are either gonna do this the Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins way. And they are amazing for doing it, because I can't. It just was too hard, well not too hard, but just something that I just didn't think would be the best for the family," she said.

Rhodes further added:

"So, you know, we've gone a different route, and I've started business ventures on my own and he's doing his thing and we're just doing a couple of different things."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- Brandi Rhodes

(Chris Van Vliet) “Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic, but yes I did (retire from in-ring).”- Brandi Rhodes(Chris Van Vliet) pic.twitter.com/JnXDX9xEmK

While Brandi Rhodes may not return for a match, it will be interesting to see if she makes her comeback to WWE as a manager for Cody Rhodes somewhere down the line.

Do you want to see Brandi Rhodes in the global juggernaut? Let us know in the comments section below.