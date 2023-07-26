A former WWE and AEW star recently announced her retirement from in-ring competition.

In 2016, Cody Rhodes, alongside his wife, Brandi, left the Stamford-based company after a multi-year run. The couple later worked together in other promotions, including AEW, in which they competed and held executive positions. While The American Nightmare returned to WWE last year, his wife stepped away from in-ring action. Brandi wrestled her final match in January 2021. She defeated KiLynn King on AEW Elevation.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Brandi recently addressed her future, revealing that she had quietly retired from in-ring action.

"You know, not as an active competitor. For sure. [You've retired as a wrestler?] Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did. I just said you know what? Okay, well, we are either gonna do this the Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins way. And they are amazing for doing it, because I can't. It just was too hard, well not too hard, but just something that I just didn't think would be the best for the family," she said.

Cody Rhodes' wife added:

"So, you know, we've gone a different route, and I've started business ventures on my own and he's doing his thing and we're just doing a couple of different things." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Brandi Rhodes announced her plans for WWE SummerSlam weekend. Check it out here.

Ex-WWE star Brandi Rhodes recently announced her new project

While Brandi Rhodes does not seem interested in returning to the squared circle, she has recently announced her new project outside the wrestling business. The 40-year-old disclosed that she is opening her own Yoga and Pilates studio.

The former AEW Chief Brand Officer revealed more details about her project in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture.

"I decided a while ago that I'm gonna open a yoga and pilates studio. And it really helped and healed me in so many ways after having Liberty [her daughter], going through the changes that we went through, I just wanted to spread it to people. So, I've been working on that. I'm finally in construction. And I'm hoping that [in] Fall 2023, we will be open. And we will be on an online application. So, people, hopefully, worldwide would be able to take place and take part and do some yoga and learn to feel good," she said.

Brandi Rhodes says her family member was "very p*ssed" about Cody Rhodes losing a major WWE match, possibly dropping an F-bomb. Check out the details here.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here