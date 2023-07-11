Brandi Rhodes announces her plans for WWE SummerSlam weekend

Brandi Rhodes is making waves in the WWE Universe following the former AEW Chief Brand Officer's announcement regarding her schedule for SummerSlam weekend.

During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Brandi took to social media to announce that she will be in Detroit during SummerSlam weekend, not in a wrestling capacity, but as a representative of The Dusty Rhodes Foundation.

"We did so well at Mania, let's do it again at #SummerSlam !! I will be signing on behalf of the Dusty Rhodes Foundation with 100% of the proceeds going to a Detroit youth sports organization that I have selected...Let's get together in my hometown and have some fun," Brandi Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

The Dusty Rhodes Foundation officially launched last year with the mission of helping disadvantaged children achieve their dream of participating in youth sports.

Since her husband, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, many fans have speculated if Brandi would also eventually return to in-ring competition, or at least as an on-screen character.

Nevertheless, despite occasionally appearing ringside or in video specials, the former ring announcer has yet to officially join WWE.

Who did Brandi Rhodes face in her last wrestling match?

While fans may remember Rhodes for her time as a ring announcer from 2013 to 2016, she has also been an on-again, off-again in-ring competitor for multiple promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, Stardom, and most recently, AEW.

Her last official match occurred on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation when the then-Chief Brand Officer took on KiLynn King in one-on-one action.

Brandi Rhodes would pick up the victory over King via submission.

