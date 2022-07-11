Charity in Dusty Rhodes' honour shares mission statement 

The Dusty Rhodes Foundation, established in memory of the WWE Hall of Famer, has taken to social media to share its mission statement with the world.

Rhodes passed away in 2015 after suffering from a kidney ailment. Prior to his death, he was a key figure backstage in NXT, helping bring through a lot of the main event talent in the wrestling industry today. Since his death, he has been honored on the brand with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

The Rhodes Family has now taken to Instagram on the official page of The Dusty Rhodes Foundation, a charity established in The American Dream's honor. In the post, the organization outlines its mission statement, which promises to help young athletes get the opportunities they need to succeed in their fields.

"By supporting the Dusty Rhodes Foundation, you can help carry out Dusty’s legacy and dreams by helping children play sports who couldn’t otherwise. Together we can inspire and support youth athletics in disadvantaged and underserved communities and make a big difference in the lives of these amazing children," the foundation wrote.

You can check out the entire statement below:

When was Dusty Rhodes' final appearance on WWE TV?

The American Dream made his final appearance for World Wrestling Entertainment on March 28, 2015. Rhodes was present at the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet event during WrestleMania 31 weekend.

He also appeared at Fastlane that same year in a backstage segment with his son Goldust (Dustin Rhodes).

The last time Rhodes got physical in the ring was at Battleground back in 2013. He hit the famous Bionic Elbow on Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose at the time.

Rhodes has left an indelible mark on the wrestling industry and is one of the most iconic stars to have ever stepped foot in the squared circle. You can read more about The American Dream by clicking right here.

