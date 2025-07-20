Former WWE star refuses to face Toni Storm in AEW

Tonight on AEW Collision, Toni Storm laid out a challenge to a former WWE Superstar for a match. Despite her demands, this match won't be happening anytime soon.At All In: Texas last weekend, Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet match, earning herself a world title contract that she can use at any moment. A few days ago, on Dynamite, she called out Storm and has already sent her warnings about going after her title.The Forever Champion followed up on this tonight on Collision by taking a page from Storm's book. She appeared on the balcony of the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom and began mocking the Timeless One.Toni Storm then ran out and asked her to go down, claiming she was the only one who should be cutting promos on balconies. She then challenged former WWE star Athena to sign her contract and face her in the ring.The ROH Women's World Champion initially rejected the idea, but appeared willing to do so only if Storm knelt and begged her.Toni Storm did not oblige and instead tried going after her by running up to the balcony, but she was too late as Athena would make a quick escape and disappear. The mind games between these two have now started, and this feud is far from over.