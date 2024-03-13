Former WWE star responds to Kenny Omega's challenge with a five-word message

A top AEW star has noted his wish to face Kenny Omega upon his return. The talent is none other than Swerve Strickland.

The Realest star has had an iconic run over the last few months. At Revolution 2024, the former WWE Superstar had a high-profile match against Samoa Joe and "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. While he lost the bout, Swerve impressed everyone with his in-ring prowess.

For those unaware, Kenny Omega has been on a hiatus from in-ring competition since December 2023. He has been active on Twitch during this break from TV. During a recent stream, the former AEW World Champion stated he would like to face Swerve and Samoa Joe after coming back.

This statement caught Swerve's eye, and the former NXT Champion seemingly accepted the challenge on Twitter.

"Whenever you ready Bout Machine @KennyOmegamanX," said Swerve.

Kenny Omega would love to face Bryan Danielson again

After debuting at All In 2021, Bryan Danielson faced The Cleaner in a dream match at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite the same year.

The former AEW World Champion recently expressed his desire to have a rematch with Bryan on another Twitch stream. He said:

"I feel like now that we've seen a fair share of stuff in AEW, and I feel like we've both been through the ringer a little bit, physically. I think a second match between us in AEW would probably be visually a lot different, I think, the stakes would be a lot different. So I think it would be exciting to do another match with Danielson. I feel that that could be something that - at least for me, something would transcend a normal day at the office."

Currently, there are no updates on when Kenny Omega might return to in-ring action in AEW.

