Former WWE star returning to AEW ring after almost two years

As announced tonight on AEW Dynamite: Big Business, a former WWE Superstar will be making his in-ring return this weekend for the first time in almost two years. This would be Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly had been dealing with several health issues, and there was even fear that he may not return to the ring. At Revolution a week and a half ago, he made his return as he reunited with Roderick Strong.

However, despite the two former Undisputed Era members meeting for the first time since their WWE days, this did not mean that Kyle O'Reilly was joining the Undisputed Kingdom, as he seemingly turned down their invitation. He wanted to ride solo in the meantime.

It was announced tonight that his in-ring return will be against Bryan Keith on this weekend's edition of AEW Collision. This would also be his debut on the Saturday show.

Roderick Strong walked up to O'Reilly to wish him good luck, as he respected his friend's wishes to be on his own for the time being. This would also be the former WWE Superstar's first match since June 2022, when he took on Jon Moxley for a shot at the then Interim AEW World Championship.

