AEW star provides an update on his injury

An AEW star absent from television for nearly 16 months has provided an update on his injury.

The star in question is none other than Kyle O'Reilly, who arrived in All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2021. He reunited with Bobby Fish and Adam Cole to form The Undisputed Elite with The Young Bucks. O'Reilly worked 15 matches, and his last appearance was on August 3, 2022.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion underwent neck fusion surgery but has dealt with some complications since then. He provided an update on his recovery in a post on Instagram and revealed that he was suffering from C5 palsy before getting treatment with a Neubie device.

“I had my neck fused last September to fix some nerves that had gotten themselves compressed somehow. I’m sure a career of landing on my head for a living played a role but sadly we’ll never know. Regardless, I had been in pain and losing strength in my right arm for some time and no amount of tape or denial could delay my surgery any longer."

Adam Cole provides an update on AEW's Kyle O'Reilly

AEW star Adam Cole also provided an update on Kyle O'Reilly, who was injured back in June 2022.

Kyle O'Reilly underwent neck surgery in September 2022, and his most recent match for AEW was against Jon Moxley on the June 8, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Adam Cole revealed that Kyle was getting better every week:

"All I can say is Kyle is continuing to push forward. This has been a very long and very, very tough process for him. But he's a warrior. Again, there's nothing that Kyle loves more than pro wrestling, and he's doing everything that he can to make sure that he's getting healthy and getting back to a point where he can return to the ring. Obviously, there's still no timetable on when he's going to be able to come back, but Kyle is progressing. He's getting better every single week, and just like the rest of the world, I can't wait till Kyle O'Reilly gets back. I miss him so much." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the video below:

Do you want to see Kyle O'Reilly return to action in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.