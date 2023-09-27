“I miss him so much” - Adam Cole provides injury update on AEW star absent for nearly 16 months

AEW star Adam Cole has provided an update on an absent star who hasn't been seen in the company since June 2022.

The star in question is Kyle O'Reilly, Cole's long-time friend who underwent neck surgery in September 2022 and hasn't been seen since. Kyle's most recent match for All Elite Wrestling was against Jon Moxley on the June 8th, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

Fans have wondered when O'Reilly could potentially come back to AEW, and during a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Adam Cole revealed that Kyle is getting better every week and that everyone is excited to see him back in the ring.

"All I can say is Kyle is continuing to push forward. This has been a very long and very, very tough process for him. But he's a warrior. Again, there's nothing that Kyle loves more than pro wrestling, and he's doing everything that he can to make sure that he's getting healthy and getting back to a point where he can return to the ring. Obviously, there's still no timetable on when he's going to be able to come back, but Kyle is progressing. He's getting better every single week, and just like the rest of the world, I can't wait till Kyle O'Reilly gets back. I miss him so much." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Cole recently spoke about how he needed to finish his feud with O'Reilly in NXT before he left to join AEW as he wouldn't have been able to sleep if it went unresolved.

There has been an update on Adam Cole's recent injury

While Kyle O'Reilly has been on the shelf with a neck injury, Adam Cole isn't exactly the healthiest person in AEW right now either. His situation is currently touch-and-go in regards to if he can defend the ROH Tag Team Championships.

Cole is scheduled to defend the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships against The Righteous with MJF by his side at AEW WrestleDream on October 1st. However, during MJF's recent match with Samoa Joe, Cole was seen limping after rolling his ankle jumping off of the entrance ramp.

During the recent WrestleDream media call, Tony Khan was asked if Adam Cole will be medically cleared for the October 1st pay-per-view, Khan stated that the match is still set to go ahead. However, the company will keep a close eye on Adam in the days leading up to the event.

