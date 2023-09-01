Former Hurt Business member sends a message to 36-year-old AEW Superstar

Former Hurt Business member and current WWE star, Cedric Alexander, recently took to Twitter to send a message to former NXT star, Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly is currently signed to AEW. However, he is sidelined with a long-term injury. Following his WWE departure in 2021, O'Reilly signed with Tony Khan's promotion and reunited with former Undisputed Era stablemate, Adam Cole.

Taking to Twitter, Alexander reacted to a clip of him hitting the Lumbar Check on O'Reilly during their time together on the independent circuit. The 34-year-old claimed O'Reilly to be one of his favorite opponents of all time.

"One of my all time favorite opponents," wrote Alexander.

Check out Cedric Alexander's tweet:

AEW star Adam Cole provided an update on Kyle O'Reilly's condition

Adam Cole recently provided an update on his good friend and fellow AEW star, Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly has been out of action for several months. Speaking in an interview on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, Cole mentioned that the former NXT Tag Team Champion is doing well and is in good spirits. He also mentioned that O'Reilly quickly wanted to get back into the ring, especially with Roderick Strong signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He said:

"He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track. There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that."

Cole further praised O'Reilly for his toughness. He added:

"He is one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met for sure. Everyone keep your fingers and toes crossed. Kyle’s doing awesome, he’s seeing great, great progress and hopefully we’ll see him very very soon."

Cole is currently coming off the back of a historic match against MJF, whom he was unable to beat in the main event of All In at Wembley Stadium.

