Former WWE star returning to the ring after 1300+ days

After years away from in-ring competition, a former WWE Superstar is set to return to action. The surprising news broke this past Saturday at a West Coast Pro Wrestling event.

Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) spent several years in WWE across two stints, with his most notable run occurring during his time under the NXT banner. He was released in 2020 due to "budget cuts" and has not competed for any promotion since.

He has, however, remained active in the wrestling world. Earlier this year, he was hired by AEW for a backstage role. Many believed that it would just be a matter of time before Hero tried his hand at in-ring performing again, and those people have since been proven right.

The Knockout Artist recently challenged fellow former WWE star Timothy Thatcher to a match for West Coast Pro Wrestling's Whiplash event on November 17th.

The shocking announcement has been well-received by fans, especially those hoping that this could lead to a few in-ring outings for Hero in Tony Khan's company.

Chris Hero could reform his beloved tag team with a former WWE champion?

One of the most intriguing elements of Chris Hero's arrival in AEW, albeit in a backstage capacity, was the idea of him once again partnering up with Claudio Castagnoli in the promotion.

The two rose through the independent scene ranks as the well-remembered King of Wrestling tag team. Their six-year run alongside one another in Chikara, Ring of Honor, and other promotions was beloved by many and holds a special place in the hearts of many hardcore fans.

While this reunion has not happened as of yet, Hero's return to in-ring competition looks to be a positive sign that the band could be getting back together sooner rather than later. However, only time will tell if that ends up being the case.