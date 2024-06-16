Former WWE star returns to AEW Collision for the first time in 4 months

A former WWE star made her in-ring return to AEW Collision after four months during the latest episode of the Saturday show. She had a No Disqualification match against her current rival. The former star in question is none other than Deonna Purrazzo.

Deonna was part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2014 to 2020. During her tenure, she mostly performed on NXT and also competed on the main roster. Meanwhile, Purrazzo is part of AEW, where she made her debut earlier this year.

The former WWE star made her in-ring return on AEW Collision on the most recent episode. She last appeared on the Saturday show on February 10, where she defeated Kiera Hogan. On the most recent episode, Deonna squared off against her current rival, Thunder Rosa.

The two have been feuding for weeks, and it all unpacked in the brutal match, which was filled with some crazy spots involving tables and other weapons. At the end of the encounter, Deonna Purrazzo managed to secure the win over Rosa.

Moreover, the 30-year-old defeated Thunder Rosa at the pre-show of the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Only time will tell where the story between the two women goes from here.