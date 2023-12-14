Former WWE star returns to AEW Dynamite after 484 days to beat House of Black member

The former WWE United States Champion finally made his return on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite after more than 400 days and got a win over a House of Black member.

The former WWE star in question is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade is one of the technically gifted wrestlers in the world today and never fails to impress with his in-ring abilities. However, he has not been on AEW's flagship show, Dynamite, for over a year.

Andrade has been making regular appearances on AEW Collision ever since the beginning of the show earlier this year. El Idolo finally made his first appearance on Dynamite after 484 days, his last match on Dynamite was on August 17, 2022. He squared off against Brody King in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament.

Andrade was coming off in the match with 6 points in the Blue league. In a back-and-forth encounter, the former United States Champion managed to defeat Brody King and now stands tall in the blue league of the Continental Classic with 9 points.

In his previous match last week on Collision, Andrade surprisingly defeated one of the tournament favorites, Bryan Danielson. It remains to be seen how the star fares in the rest of the tournament.