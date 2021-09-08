Former WWE star reveals why CM Punk and Malakai Black would make a fantastic tag team in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Kevin Thorn recently shared his thoughts on why CM Punk and Malakai Black could form a fantastic tag team in AEW.

Thorn was a guest on the latest episode of Sportskeeda UnSkripted, hosted by Dr. Chris Feathersone. When asked about AEW stars that have impressed him the most, he stated that CM Punk and Malakai Black are two of his favorites.

Kevin Thorn further stated that he had the intriguing idea about making the two former WWE Superstars a team, as he feels they have similar wrestling styles and looks.

"I'm a huge fan of Punk, I'm a huge fan of Tommy End (Malakai Black). I got the chance of wrestling Punk a bunch of times when I was in ECW. Just make them a tag team (Malakai Black and CM Punk). They have similar styles, similar looks," Thorne said.

Kevin Thorn thinks AEW has a lot of momentum after All Out 2021

Kevin Thorn also spoke about how a few of his co-workers he wasn't aware were wrestling fans, boasted about good AEW All Out 2021 was.

He added that this is a testament to the wrestling business getting people talking again, just like the Monday Night Wars in the late 90s. Furthermore, Thorn also praised AEW's roster, saying they have a lot of talented youngsters who don't hesitate before taking risks in the ring.

"I watch AEW a little bit, here and there. I think they have a great product. When guys in my office who I didn't even know were wrestling fans came up to me on Monday, saying, "Did you see that pay-per-view, it was so awesome!" So that tells me the wrestling business is getting people talking again. That's like when I joined the wrestling business around the Monday Night Wars. It's one of those things that's exciting. They got a lot of young, talented guys. I think they take a lot of risks," said Kevin Thorn.

There's no arguing that AEW All Out 2021 was one of the best pay-per-views of the year, and fans can see the fallout at this week's AEW Dynamite.

