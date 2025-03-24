Former WWE star reveals Renee Paquette's reaction to Jon Moxley's controversial spot in AEW

A former WWE star disclosed how Renee Paquette reacted to her husband, Jon Moxley, doing a crazy, brutal spot in AEW that went viral. The star also defended Moxley amid the backlash regarding the same spot.

Former WWE star Saraya (fka Paige) opened up on how Renee Paquette reacted to her husband, Jon Moxley, suffering the effects of a brutal spot. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Moxley wrestled Cope (fka Edge) with the AEW World Title on the line. The bout featured a brutal spot where Moxley got impaled by the spike, and the nails got stuck in his skin.

The aforementioned spot made a lot of headlines and faced severe backlash from the wrestling community as well. Meanwhile, the former WWE Divas Champion, Saraya, came to the defense of Moxley amid backlash.

Speaking on the B4 The Bell podcast, Saraya revealed that she asked Moxley's better half, Renee Paquette, about his condition, and she said he's fine. The former AEW Women's World Champion also defended Moxley, saying it was normal.

"I was like, ‘Is he okay?’ Renee was like, ‘He’s just fine. He’s good.’ It was rough, but that was his thing before he went onto TV, he did crazy stuff like that. So, to us, it’s normal, but people just want a reason to b**** and complain. I’m like, he was the one who wanted to do it, why are you complaining?” [H/T: Ringside News]

Jon Moxley's match for AEW Dynasty

Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Cope (fka Edge) last Wednesday on Dynamite. Moving on, Moxley is slated to defend his world title against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2025 on April 6. Swerve defeated Ricochet at Revolution to earn the opportunity.

Moreover, Swerve won his first AEW World Title at Dynasty last year, and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to become a two-time World Champion this year on the same stage.

