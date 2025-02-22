Former WWE star's blockbuster return officially announced

A former WWE star’s blockbuster return to AEW has been officially announced. This is going to make for exciting viewing for the fans.

There are a lot of former WWE stars who excite the fans with their in ring abilities and their promo skills. However, there is one such star that gets the fans on the edge of their seats and that is Sin Cara.

The star had a rather underwhelming run with the Stamford-based promotion where he wrestled from 2011 to 2014. Since leaving the company, he has been very active on the independent scene and signed up with AEW in 2023. He last wrestled there in November 2024 when he teamed up with Private Party to defeat Johnny TV and MxM Collection.

His return was announced in Spanish for the March 1, 2025, tapings on the AEW X (formerly Twitter) page as they wrote:

“OAKLAND ARE YOU READY? @caristicomx LIVE! Don't miss the chance to see @caristicomx in action this coming March 1st at the @OaklandArena at 4:30 PM Pacific Time! Tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq!”

Another former WWE name announced for Collision

Harley Cameron was also announced for this week’s Collision as the fans sees her continue her rise to the top in AEW. The former WWE star, who was on a developmental contract in NXT, had a great match with Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam Australia.

However, much to the disappointment of her adoring fans, she ended up on the losing side. It was announced on X that she will be appearing on Collision to address the fans. The official post read:

“THIS SATURDAY, 2/22 #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax! One week removed from #AEWGrandSlam Australia feeling the wrath, we'll hear from @harleycameron_ ! Saturday Night Collision at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TNT + Streaming on MAX!”

It will be interesting to see what she has to say to the fans and to Mercedes Mone in particular. A rematch with the former WWE star could be on the cards.

