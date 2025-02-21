Rising wrestling star confirmed for AEW Collision appearance

AEW Collision will be graced by the presence of a rising star in the company, and the fans will no doubt love seeing it. It seems like Tony Khan is going all in on her.

Over the last few months, there have been some stellar performances in AEW, but none have come close to the aura of Harley Cameron. The Aussie star has taken the company by storm and even gave Mercedes Mone a run for her money at Grand Slam Australia.

Her performances in the ring and on the mic have been so good that they have warranted praise from some top stars in the company. It has now been announced that Cameron will be present this coming Saturday on Collision. This news was announced on the company’s X/Twitter page as:

“THIS SATURDAY, 2/22 #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax! One week removed from #AEWGrandSlam Australia feeling the wrath, we'll hear from @harleycameron_ ! Saturday Night Collision at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TNT + Streaming on MAX!”

AEW star Harley Cameron speaks up after loss to Mercedes Mone

Harley Cameron gave Mercedes Mone a fight with everything she had, but she fell agonizingly short in front of her fans in Australia. She has now spoken up about her loss and said that it has lit a fire under her.

She recently was a guest on Busted Open After Dark when she said:

“I think that not winning that day lit a fire in me and I came home not feeling defeated, I came home feeling inspired. I want to do better, I want to be better, I want to learn more. I haven’t been doing it very long, I’m very proud of myself where I’m at now, but Mercedes is absolutely incredible. She’s one of the best wrestlers alive and it felt very good having that competitive match with her and she brought out something new in me, she pushed me to new levels and I took a lot of positivity away from it. I just wanna come back better than ever and that’s the goal.”

Based on these comments, we can expect her to say something about her immediate future on Collision.

