Mercedes Mone's AEW rival breaks character; addresses emotional recent loss

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has made a lot of enemies in the Jacksonville-based promotion ever since she arrived in the company last year. Mone's rival Harley Cameron recently addressed her loss to The CEO in an interesting fashion.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia was the homecoming for some stars including Harley Cameron. The female star wrestled Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship, however, she was unable to defeat The CEO.

In a recent interview on Busted Open After Dark, Harley Cameron reflected on her loss at Grand Slam Australia. She said it lit a fire in her to improve her game in the squared circle. Harley further praised Mercedes Mone for pushing her to the limit in her hometown:

"I think that not winning that day lit a fire in me and I came home not feeling defeated, I came home feeling inspired. I want to do better, I want to be better, I want to learn more... I haven’t been doing it very long, I’m very proud of myself where I’m at now, but Mercedes is absolutely incredible. She’s one of the best wrestlers alive and it felt very good having that competitive match with her and she brought out something new in me, she pushed me to new levels and I took a lot of positivity away from it. I just wanna come back better than ever and that’s the goal.” H/T:[Fightful]

Mercedes Mone has been AEW TBS Champion since last year

Harley Cameron was the latest challenger to come up short against the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO has been champion since winning the title in her in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing 2024 against Willow Nightingale.

Mercedes Mone has maintained her status by giving stellar performances and conquering stars like Harley Cameron, Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and more in the process.

We will have to wait and see if Harley Cameron challenges for the AEW TBS Championship again in the future.

