Former WWE star's tag team finally gets a new name on AEW Collision

A new tag team featuring a certain former WWE Superstar has been officially named tonight on AEW Collision. After weeks of contemplating this, they have made the official reveal.

Former WWE star Lio Rush and Action Andretti have deviated away from Top Flight, as they felt they were the only ones in the group willing to get their hands dirty. They turned heel and have been establishing themselves as dark horses in the division.

A few weeks ago, they were featured in a segment as they were thinking of ideas for their team name. In the video, someone in the background mentioned the phrase "true crew," which seemed to resonate with them.

Tonight on AEW Collision, they appeared in a vignette discussing how they were held back by their past but fueled by their present. They declared they would be ruthless and aggressive. They then told everyone to call them "Cru."

It is unclear why this was the iteration they chose, but it confirms that they are opting for something similar to the name that struck them a few weeks ago.

Given that they have been featured in several vignettes, this could be a sign that they will be making moves in AEW. It remains to be seen what their next goal might be.

