Popular AEW duo seemingly given a new tag team name

A newly formed team in AEW has seemingly found a new name for themselves. The duo first came together late last year.

Lio Rush and Action Andretti are two of the most exciting prospects in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Lio is known around the world for his incredible speed in the ring. On the other hand, Andretti gained a lot of traction after he beat Chris Jericho on his AEW debut. The two men realized they were destined to form a tag team during the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale when they teamed up to eliminate Top Flight.

Trending

The duo successfully defeated Top Flight at Collision: Winter is Coming 2024 thereby earning themselves a tag title shot. However, the newly formed team failed to capture the tag titles from then-champions Private Party. On the January 18th episode of Collision, Rush and Andretti attacked Top Flight and turned heel in the process.

Recently, AEW posted a video of Lio Rush and Action Andretti in which the duo were trying to figure out their tag team name. After they seemingly spent the whole day arguing with each other, someone in the background called them "True Crew". Upon hearing this, both Rush and Andretti looked at each other seemingly indicating that they had found their new name.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

AEW star Darius Martin fired a shot at Lio Rush

Top Flight, Action Andretti, and Lio Rush worked together as a faction for a brief period last year. However, Rush and Andretti turned heel and attacked their former stablemates leading to a feud. However, Rush has not been seen on AEW TV since the first week of January which has prompted Darius Martin to take a shot at him.

Lio posted on social media that he was blessed to be able to live out his childhood dream but is upset he has to look at Top Flight every week. Darius responded by saying that the former WWE star hadn't shown up in a couple of weeks and mocked that he thought he might've retired again.

This was in reference to Lio Rush who announced his retirement from pro wrestling in 2021 before making his return to the ring.

"Every week? You ain’t shown up in at least 3. I was worried you retired again," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Action Andretti and Lio Rush find some success as a tag team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback