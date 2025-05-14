Former WWE star Saraya (fka Paige) shares unrecognizable picture of herself

Since Saraya announced her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion, rumors of her returning to WWE have surfaced. The former AEW Women's World Champion recently took to X (fka Twitter) to share an unrecognizable picture of herself.

Ad

Saraya had to retire from professional wrestling after a series of neck injuries. However, in 2022, she joined All Elite Wrestling, made her return to the ring, and won the AEW Women's World Championship at the All In 2023 event. She then announced her departure from the company in March, ending a three-year tenure with the promotion.

The Anti-Diva recently took to X (fka Twitter) to share a picture of her from her first wrestling promo.

Ad

Trending

"Okay wrestlers. Please share your first wrestling promo pic. I’ll go first 😂" Saraya wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since she announced her departure from AEW, fans are curious to see where the former AEW Women's World Champion will wrestle her next match. It'll be interesting to see if she decides to return to WWE.

Saraya responds to fans who fear she has been erased from AEW history

The former WWE Divas Champion announced her departure from AEW a few months ago. Many fans started to fear that the Jacksonville-based promotion was trying to erase the Anti-Diva from the company's history. AEW recently shared a video compilation of every time their Women's World Championship changed hands but didn't include Saraya in it.

Ad

She famously won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023 after defeating Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker. However, this legendary moment was not in the video package posted by the company on their X (fka Twitter) handle.

The former AEW Women's World Champion took to X to respond to the fans' concerns. She assured them that she was not being erased and shared the link to the full YouTube video with timestamps where she appeared.

Ad

"Thanks bbs, you don’t gotta stress. But I am in it ☺️ 1 hour and 42 mins into it! Haha ❤️" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More