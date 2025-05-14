Former WWE star Saraya (fka Paige) shares unrecognizable picture of herself

Since Saraya announced her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion, rumors of her returning to WWE have surfaced. The former AEW Women's World Champion recently took to X (fka Twitter) to share an unrecognizable picture of herself.
Saraya had to retire from professional wrestling after a series of neck injuries. However, in 2022, she joined All Elite Wrestling, made her return to the ring, and won the AEW Women's World Championship at the All In 2023 event. She then announced her departure from the company in March, ending a three-year tenure with the promotion.
The Anti-Diva recently took to X (fka Twitter) to share a picture of her from her first wrestling promo.
"Okay wrestlers. Please share your first wrestling promo pic. I’ll go first 😂" Saraya wrote.
Since she announced her departure from AEW, fans are curious to see where the former AEW Women's World Champion will wrestle her next match. It'll be interesting to see if she decides to return to WWE.
Saraya responds to fans who fear she has been erased from AEW history
The former WWE Divas Champion announced her departure from AEW a few months ago. Many fans started to fear that the Jacksonville-based promotion was trying to erase the Anti-Diva from the company's history. AEW recently shared a video compilation of every time their Women's World Championship changed hands but didn't include Saraya in it.
She famously won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023 after defeating Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker. However, this legendary moment was not in the video package posted by the company on their X (fka Twitter) handle.
The former AEW Women's World Champion took to X to respond to the fans' concerns. She assured them that she was not being erased and shared the link to the full YouTube video with timestamps where she appeared.
"Thanks bbs, you don’t gotta stress. But I am in it ☺️ 1 hour and 42 mins into it! Haha ❤️" she wrote.