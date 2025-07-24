  • home icon
  • Former WWE star says Adam Copeland should be arrested; says he's a "cancer" to AEW

Former WWE star says Adam Copeland should be arrested; says he's a "cancer" to AEW

By Sujay
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:04 GMT
Adam Copeland is an AEW star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Adam Copeland is a former TNT Champion (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

A former WWE star called for Adam Copeland's arrest on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. He also called him a cancer, which was not a nice thing to hear.

Stokely Hathaway, the manager of FTR, was with WWE from 2019 to 2022, where he was active on NXT. On Dynamite tonight, FTR took on JetSpeed, and after a strong showing, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood emerged victorious in the match.

After the bout, Stokely Hathaway was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, during which he unloaded on Adam Copeland. He said:

“Adam Copeland belongs in prison. Everybody, everyone in this company knows I am not a professional wrestler. So, he had no business putting his hands on me last week. Adam Copeland is a horrible human being. Adam Copeland is a loser. Adam Copeland is a cancer to AEW, and it doesn't matter what anyone says.”
After saying that, the WWE Hall of Famer came out and said that he shook hands with The Hurt Syndicate to attack FTR and Stokely Hathaway. It was great to see a new partnership emerge in AEW, and it will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming weeks and months, as well as how Copeland plans his revenge on FTR.

Edited by Neda Ali
