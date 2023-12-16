Former WWE star says she'll leave Tony Khan's promotion "forever"

A former WWE Superstar threatens to leave Tony Khan's promotion Ring of Honor if she loses her ROH Final Battle match. The name in question is Athena.

Athena fka Ember Moon in WWE was released from the promotion in 2021, ending her six-year run. The latter then signed with AEW and ROH in the following year.

The former WWE Superstar will defend her ROH Women's World Championship against Billie Starkz in the main event of Final Battle.

While speaking in a promo of Zero Hour of the show, Athena claimed that she would leave Ring of Honor forever if Billie Starkz won the match.

"They say it's lonely on the top of the mountain. I don't care about anyone I am in the ring with. I beat the bloody; I beat the broken. That's just what I do. The only person I care about is me and my ROH Women's World Championship. And if you beat me, I'll leave Ring of Honor forever," said Athena. (02:13 - 03:46)

Athena and Bille Starkz were allied together a few months ago. However, the growing animosity tore them apart. After being not chosen as The Valedictory by Athena, Starkz attacked the champion, which led to their match.

