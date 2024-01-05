Former WWE star seemingly teases AEW return to reunite with Adam Cole

A former WWE star hinted at a reunion with Adam Cole after he started his own new faction in AEW on Dynamite last night. The star in question is none other than Bobby Fish.

Fish was once a part of Adam Cole’s NXT faction called The Undisputed Era. He took to Twitter to reply to Cole’s message, where the latter posted about how self-esteem is built by taking action. Fish did not send out an elaborate message, but was uncanny.

“😈😈😈😈 #undisputed,” he tweeted.

Cole’s new faction is eerily similar to his WWE faction and is called The Undisputed Kingdom, which consists of Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow. They took out MJF after Samoa Joe captured the AEW World Championship at Worlds End.

That left former World Champion MJF in a state of shock, and he is now going to be out for a long time as he tries to recover from a spate of injuries that he has picked up over a period of time.

Adam Cole says MJF will not return to AEW amid WWE rumors

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole spoke about MJF on last night’s Dynamite and said that he has helped AEW get rid of MJF and that he will never return again.

Cole opened Dynamite last night along with his new team, the Undisputed Kingdom and said that Maxwell will not come back and that one day, Tony Khan will thank him for it.

“MJF is a narcissist. The only person that MJF cares about is MJF and MJF, he's had his claws hooked into AEW for far too long. I think it's about da*n time there was a change. Because someday, a lot of them do now, but most of that locker room will thank me. Most of you, someday will thank me. Even Tony Khan will thank me because fact is guys, MJF is gone and he is never coming back.” [1:28 - 2:10]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for MJF. It is also to be noted that AEW has removed him from the roster page on their website. Is a move to WWE on the cards? Only time will tell.

Do you think MJF will leave AEW? Tell us in the comments below.