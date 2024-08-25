Former WWE star seemingly teases a major return to AEW at All In 2024

A former WWE Superstar has hinted at a possible surprise appearance less than 24 hours before this year's edition of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. This would be KENTA (fka Hideo Itami).

Apart from his great stints in Pro Wrestling Noah and NJPW, the Japanese star had a brief stint in WWE, appearing in both NXT and 205 Live. He debuted in 2014 and was released in February 2019. He also made a brief appearance in AEW as he attacked Jon Moxley and teamed up with Kenny Omega for a tag team match on the February 10, 2021, episode of Dynamite.

On X/Twitter, KENTA posted three simple emojis. This contained the flag of the United States of America, an airplane emoji, and the flag of the United Kingdom. This meant that he was flying over to the UK. He did not provide any context for the reason for his heading there, but it can be assumed that he may be around for All In. It remains to be seen whether he'll compete or be a spectator.

AEW plans on loading up the Casino Gauntlet match with several big names

One of the matches with a lot of mystery has been the Casino Gauntlet match. During this contest, stars will come out one by one, and the one who scores the first pinfall will win the match and earn a future world title shot.

Will Ospreay won the previous two editions of this match, but the number of competitors usually goes unannounced, which means that fans may be in store for great surprises.

Fightful Select reported that AEW plans to add interesting names to the match. It was not disclosed if this was only limited to names within the promotion, so many can expect potential debuts or returns during this contest.

Following KENTA's tease on X/Twitter, this could be the match with the highest chance of him appearing. It is also important to note that earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Tony Schiavone revealed that the winner of the Casino Gauntlet can use their guaranteed world title shot anytime and anywhere.

