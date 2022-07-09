"Don't worry" - Former WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message to AEW star who promised to make Chris Jericho 'bleed'

AEW star Ruby Soho recently sent a heartfelt message to her friend Eddie Kingston, who vowed to make his nemesis Chris Jericho bleed.

Last week on Dynamite, Soho fell victim to a parking lot assault orchestrated by the Jericho Appreciation Society. The group's valet, Tay Conti, slammed the car door onto the former WWE Superstar.

This week on Rampage, the Mad King defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the opening match. Following the bout, he delivered a passionate backstage promo towards Jericho, stating that his blood would symbolize all the sins he has committed.

Kingston challenged The Wizard to a match and vowed to make him bleed. Soho reacted to the promo by saying she would handle her business with Conti as well.

"My Friend. My Family. My Eddie. And don’t worry. I’ll take care of Tay," Soho tweeted.

Check out her response below:

On Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2, Jericho and Kingston will wrestle each other once again in a Barbed Wire Death Match, with the JAS members suspended in a shark cage. It will be interesting to see if the match will finally mark the end of the heated rivalry between The Wizard and Mad King.

Fans react to AEW star Ruby Soho's response to Eddie Kingston's promo

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their reactions to Ruby Soho's heartfelt message to Eddie Kingston. A couple of fans wanted to see a match between her and Tay Conti.

Another fan couldn't hide his excitement about the possibility of Soho and Kingston getting the job done against Tay Conti and Chris Jericho respectively.

LucaRossi @LucaRos8617 @realrubysoho How is going with your arm? Can't wait you and Eddie take care of Tay'n'Chris @realrubysoho How is going with your arm? Can't wait you and Eddie take care of Tay'n'Chris

Meanwhile, one user stated that he's down to a potential Kingston-Soho redemption tour in AEW.

One user shared a thoughtful quote to signify Kingston and Soho's friendship.

Judging by the fans' sentiments, they are eager to see Kingston and Soho exact their much-needed revenge against JAS. However, it remains to be seen if a match between Soho and Conti will be added to either Fyter Fest 1 or 2.

